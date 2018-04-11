Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2,363.49, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.27. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.95 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Joseph C. Breunig bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

