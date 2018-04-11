MinexCoin Trading Down 15.2% This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $19.57 or 0.00286713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $96,408.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00787714 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00174072 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,809,195 coins and its circulating supply is 3,599,500 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

