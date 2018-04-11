Mintcoin (CRYPTO:MINT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Mintcoin has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $30,253.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mintcoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mintcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000317 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mintcoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam. Mintcoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mintcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mintcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

