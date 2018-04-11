Mission Marketing Group (TMMG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.15 Per Share

Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Mission Marketing Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TMMG traded down GBX 3.48 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.02 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,076. Mission Marketing Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mission Marketing Group in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Mission Marketing Group Company Profile

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, and San Francisco. The company operates in four segments: Branding, Advertising and Digital; Media; Events and Learning; and Public Relations. It offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and other sectors; media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

