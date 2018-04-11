Mitcham Industries (MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Mitcham Industries had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 45.90%.

MIND stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Mitcham Industries has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mitcham Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, hydrographic, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers.

