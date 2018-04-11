ValuEngine Upgrades Mitel Networks (MITL) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MITL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mitel Networks from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. GARP Research began coverage on shares of Mitel Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mitel Networks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MITL opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Mitel Networks has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitel Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 61,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $57,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,084 shares in the company, valued at $496,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,948. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitel Networks by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,825,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,173,000 after buying an additional 1,842,562 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mitel Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,394,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mitel Networks by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 282,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitel Networks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

