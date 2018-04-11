Mizuho Reiterates $80.00 Price Target for Lennar (LEN)

Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE:LEN opened at $60.09 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,776.68, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $131,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,067,215.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

