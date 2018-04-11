Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FBND) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,097 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 972.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 56,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,977. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

