Polaris Industries (PII) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Polaris Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Polaris Industries by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Polaris Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens set a $133.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 452,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,698. The firm has a market cap of $7,628.82, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mml-investors-services-llc-has-428000-holdings-in-polaris-industries-inc-pii-updated-updated-updated.html.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.