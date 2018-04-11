5,991 Shares in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd (FAD) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 7,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0113 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “5,991 Shares in First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd (FAD) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mml-investors-services-llc-purchases-shares-of-5991-first-trust-mult-cap-grwth-alp-fnd-fad-updated-updated-updated.html.

About First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mult Cap Grwth Alp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.