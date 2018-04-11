Mobius Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.02 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Mobius has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $163,210.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and OTCBTC. During the last week, Mobius has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,990,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,657,502 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Stronghold, Gate.io and Stellarport. It is not possible to buy Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

