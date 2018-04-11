Model N (MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Model N (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Model N from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

MODN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Model N has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.48, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 10,153 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $169,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 1,628 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $27,578.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,729.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

