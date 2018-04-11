Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 26,450 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.26% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 332,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 478,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 329,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 2,379 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $59,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott L. Bowser sold 3,500 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $85,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,914 shares of company stock worth $686,901 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD remained flat at $$20.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 157,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $512.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

