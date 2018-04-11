Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,407,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 731,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 973,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,359. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4,830.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Molina sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $500,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,466,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,487 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $325,531.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,974 shares of company stock valued at $27,155,512. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

