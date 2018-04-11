Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ MDLZ) traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 10,481,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,003. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,237.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $478,668.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 19,950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,211,000 after purchasing an additional 175,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,967,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,906,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,969,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,086,000 after purchasing an additional 293,875 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,356,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.