Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mondelez lost 3.7% year-to-date. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and year remained stable over the last 60 days, limiting upside potential. Mondelez’s volumes have been hurt since 2014 by the elasticity impact from higher pricing and category weakness because of soft consumer demand. Moreover, with a significant portion of its sales coming from the international markets, currency is a top-line headwind. Though the company’s focus on innovation and cost saving initiatives are encouraging, we await better visibility.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $50.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,601. The company has a market cap of $61,991.83, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $45,536,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

