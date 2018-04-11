MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $309,848.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $13.34 million and $309,848.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003544 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,738,113 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.