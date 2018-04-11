MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $13.18 Million (CRYPTO:MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $288,486.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057108 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003486 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,742,613 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

