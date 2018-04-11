Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Monetha has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $663,604.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Binance and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00791040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014361 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00172858 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,114,709 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Tidex, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

