Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to post sales of $385.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.20 million to $395.00 million. Moneygram International reported sales of $386.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year sales of $385.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Moneygram International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

MGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 147,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,012. The stock has a market cap of $458.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12. Moneygram International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $5,607,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

