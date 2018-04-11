Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 350,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,355. The firm has a market cap of $458.10, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.87. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Moneygram International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

