Monness Crespi & Hardt Initiates Coverage on VMware (VMW)

Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Hilliard Lyons lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48,642.89, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. VMware has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in VMware by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,127,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $391,950,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,656,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after acquiring an additional 441,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,312,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $241,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,641 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $241,823,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,722,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $215,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

