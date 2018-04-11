Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Monro Muffler Brake has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,807.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Monro Muffler Brake had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Monro Muffler Brake will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 394,585 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,669,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,375,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 181,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

