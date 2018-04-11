Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Given Buy Rating at National Securities

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by National Securities in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• For 4Q17, Monroe earned adjusted NII/share of $0.35/share which matched both our estimate and the quarterly dividend. The company earned the dividend with the support of $58,000 in fee waivers although we expect the dividend to be out-earned in 1Q18. Notably, the portfolio at cost increased to $507.6 million from $439.9 million Q/Q but management noted that the majority of originations closed late in the quarter. Thus, we expect a significant increase in interest income Q/Q will drive earnings growth and dividend coverage absent waivers.



• NAV/share declined Q/Q to $13.77 from $14.01 as a result of further write-downs on Rockdale Blackhawk’s equity as well as TPP Operating Inc. While Rockdale’s loans continue to perform, the equity was marked down by $9.7 million during 2017. TPP Operating Inc. has continued to struggle despite a new management team and strategy and was written down by $5.3 million on the year.



• In November 2017 Monroe announced a 50/50 joint venture with National Life into a SLF (senior loan fund) that will target total investable capital of $300.0 million. The company allocated $9.5 million into the SLF in 4Q17 and management stated that they expect to get a bank revolver in place for the vehicle by 3/31/18. We expect that as more capital is allocated to the SLF and leverage ramps that the vehicle will generate double digit returns on equity for MRCC and improve overall portfolio yields and thus earnings. Management was very specific to state that they were in no rush to grow the SLF and would do it at a measured pace although we expect the opportunity set for SLF loans will likely be large enough for them to grow this vehicle at a respectable pace the next two years.



• We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.45 from $1.47 and are rolling out our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate of $1.51.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.78%. analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 27,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $338,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore L. Koenig bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $149,556.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

