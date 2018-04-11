Monsanto (MON) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Monsanto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo reissued a market perform rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.61.

Monsanto stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. Monsanto has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51,952.79, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monsanto in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Monsanto during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monsanto by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

