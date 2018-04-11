Monster Beverage (MNST) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.586301606267 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 848,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,998. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31,848.83, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $874,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $562,749.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,099 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

