Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGAM. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.59) to GBX 330 ($4.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($5.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.52) to GBX 330 ($4.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.67 ($5.18).

Shares of MGAM opened at GBX 326 ($4.61) on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.80 ($5.18).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.30) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company had revenue of GBX 102.15 billion for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 28.28%.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Boulton sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £7,491.90 ($10,589.26).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/morgan-advanced-materials-mgam-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.