Morgan Stanley (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:EDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Morgan Stanley has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.

EDD stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. Its secondary investment objective is of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in emerging markets domestic debt.

