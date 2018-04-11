Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley Emerging Market (MSF) Major Shareholder Sells 1,718 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Market (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $31,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,478 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $370,037.46.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 9,650 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $176,981.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, City Of London Investment Grou sold 33,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $607,212.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 26,807 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $495,393.36.

On Wednesday, March 14th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 34,323 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $648,361.47.

On Thursday, March 8th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $156,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 6,200 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,962.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 10,400 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $196,352.00.

On Friday, January 5th, City Of London Investment Grou bought 6,700 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $124,285.00.

Shares of MSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 23,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,323. Morgan Stanley Emerging Market has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,721,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Market by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/morgan-stanley-emerging-markets-fund-inc-msf-major-shareholder-sells-31456-58-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Market

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

