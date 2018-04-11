Facebook (FB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $232.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.16.

NASDAQ FB opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $458,786.63, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,794,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788,743 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Facebook by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Facebook (FB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/morgan-stanley-trims-facebook-fb-target-price-to-200-00-updated.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.