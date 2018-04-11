Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE MRG opened at C$13.83 on Wednesday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.89 million for the quarter. Morguard North American Residential REIT had a net margin of 177.90% and a return on equity of 47.67%.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

