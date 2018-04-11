MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €98.00 ($120.99) target price by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($114.81) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.00 ($103.70).

MOR traded down €0.60 ($0.74) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €80.45 ($99.32). 97,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 12 month high of €88.10 ($108.77).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

