Mosaic (MOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2018 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mosaic is well placed to gain from rising global demand for phosphate and potash in 2018. Moreover, the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes will help the company to capitalize on the rapidly growing Brazilian agricultural market. Mosaic should also gain from its cost reduction measures and efforts to boost production capacity. However, Mosaic is exposed to a still soft operating environment in the agriculture space. We are also concerned about its elevated debt level and higher expected interest expenses in 2018. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

3/13/2018 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mosaic is well placed to gain from rising global demand for phosphate and potash in 2018. Moreover, the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes will help the company to capitalize on the rapidly growing Brazilian agricultural market. Mosaic should also gain from its cost reduction measures and efforts to boost production capacity.”

3/5/2018 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2018 – Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mosaic swung to a loss in fourth-quarter 2017 on a reported basis, hurt by charges related to changes in the U.S. tax legislation. Adjusted earnings and sales for the quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Mosaic is well placed to gain from rising global demand for phosphate and potash in 2018. Moreover, the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes will help the company to capitalize on the rapidly growing Brazilian agricultural market. Mosaic should also gain from its cost reduction measures and efforts to boost production capacity. However, Mosaic is exposed to a still soft operating environment in the agriculture space. We are also concerned about its elevated debt level and higher expected interest expenses in 2018. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

2/26/2018 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.76.

2/21/2018 – Mosaic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

2/11/2018 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2018 – Mosaic is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter have been going up of late. The company is well placed to gain from rising global demand for fertilizers. Moreover, the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes will help the company to capitalize on the rapidly growing Brazilian agricultural market. The buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic should also benefit from its cost reduction measures and its efforts to boost production capacity.”

Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS) traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 360,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $9,162.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook purchased 1,200 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $33,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

