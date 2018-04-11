Motco Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Motco cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,532,908.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $143,679.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

