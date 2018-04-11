Motocoin (MOTO) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Motocoin has a market cap of $310,695.00 and approximately $649.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Motocoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00823274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061641 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00135214 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,132,563 coins and its circulating supply is 19,601,932 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

