Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 88,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.79% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $60,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 16,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

