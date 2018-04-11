Motus GI (MOTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Motus GI in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Motus GI in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $4.53 on Monday. Motus GI has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.30.

In related news, CEO Mark Pomeranz acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,875,000 in the last three months.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

