Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 18,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,674. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.64, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mountain-province-diamonds-mpvd-raised-to-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.