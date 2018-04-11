MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Northcoast Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.17. 1,697,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5,179.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $1,125,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $1,820,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,771.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

