California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 24,162.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. MSCI has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $13,188.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. MSCI had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 38.19%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

