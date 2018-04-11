M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,405,000 after buying an additional 968,471 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 90,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,154,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,285.64, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.12 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. M&T Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,585.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/mt-bank-co-mtb-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.