MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of MTGE Investment stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. MTGE Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MTGE Investment news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

