Financial Analysis: MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) versus Its Competitors

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Office furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MTU Aero Engines to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. As a group, “Office furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 33.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $5.69 billion $431.29 million N/A MTU Aero Engines Competitors $17.52 billion $242.61 million 14.91

MTU Aero Engines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MTU Aero Engines.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 7.54% 24.93% 7.66% MTU Aero Engines Competitors 4.72% 17.98% 6.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of shares of all “Office furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of shares of all “Office furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MTU Aero Engines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 1 3 0 2.75 MTU Aero Engines Competitors 16 39 39 0 2.24

As a group, “Office furniture” companies have a potential upside of 25.78%. Given MTU Aero Engines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MTU Aero Engines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.