Mullen Group Ltd (MTL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

MTL opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$14.10 and a 12-month high of C$17.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$296.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.10 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Ellen Mcginley acquired 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,845.75. Also, insider Richard James Maloney acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.75 to C$14.70 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.97.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd is a Canada-based supplier of trucking and logistics services. It operates through two operating segments: Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment consists of over 10 Business Units, offering a range of truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) general freight services to customers in Canada and the United States, such as transporting goods, including general freight; commodities, such as cable, pipe and steel; over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment and compressors, and dry bulk commodities, such as cement and frac sand.

