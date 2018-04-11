Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €207.00 ($255.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €202.61 ($250.14).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

