Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.11% of Oclaro worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oclaro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Oclaro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Oclaro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oclaro by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oclaro by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 301,432 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Teichmann sold 24,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $160,006.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,045.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,446. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

OCLR stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 3,454,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,334. Oclaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.47, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Oclaro had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OCLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Oclaro in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oclaro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oclaro from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oclaro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oclaro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

