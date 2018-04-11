VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) by 231.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.09% of VASCO Data Security International worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in VASCO Data Security International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,922,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,320,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 166,577 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 911,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VDSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VASCO Data Security International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VASCO Data Security International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VDSI opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.06, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $238,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,982 shares of company stock worth $2,619,364. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

