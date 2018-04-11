Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.78. 2,451,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,457.69, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.72 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,474 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

