Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 334.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.14 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $113.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. 1,351,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,498. The company has a market cap of $13,204.35, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 106,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $11,431,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 272,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,206,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Klug sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $119,934.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,501.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,147 shares of company stock valued at $24,032,439. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

