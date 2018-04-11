EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in EQT were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,671,000 after buying an additional 4,265,536 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,665,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 834,827 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,797,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,126,000 after buying an additional 820,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,137,000 after acquiring an additional 782,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12,403.78, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

